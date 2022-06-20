Jennifer Lopez Describes Fiancee Ben Affleck As 'caring & Loving' In Father's Day Video

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have time again given major relationship goals with their adorable pictures together. On the occasion of Father's Day on June 19, the Hustlers' star shared a video on Instagram and gave a shout-out to her fiancee while calling him a 'caring, loving and affectionate' father.

The video was a compilation of all the memorable and sweet moments that the two stars spent together. From their various red carpet appearances to their romantic moments on various vacations, the video has just left fans gushing at the couple. The video tribute also included a recent interview, where Lopez gushed about building a blended family with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez dedicates video to finacee Ben Affleck on Father's Day

The video had her song, Dear Ben, from her 2003 album This Is Me … Then, playing in the background showed the couple as they walked red carpets, had fun on a car ride, and cuddled on a yacht! Praising Affleck on the special day, Jennifer wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told ET that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent Saturday afternoon poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Matt Damon was also there but didn't know Bennifer was there too until a waiter told both groups and they all hung out.

Though it is important to note that both Lopez and Affleck do not have children together, and bring together their children from previous relationships. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. And Affleck, shares daughters Violet and Seraphina as well as his son, Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Apart from her engagement with Affleck earlier this year, Lopez has another reason to rejoice as she is celebrating the release of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, which reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight as she's preparing to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer Lopez opened up about how 'fulfilling' her relationship is with Ben Affleck. The Marry Me actor also revealed that she really wants to 'savour' the moment. Adding to this, Lopez said-“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be"

IMAGE: Instagram/Jlo