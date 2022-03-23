Jennifer Lopez Gives Emotional Speech At IHeartRadio Music Awards, Beau Cheers From Crowd

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 turned out to be a gala affair with several stunning performances and celebrities taking home the award. From singers like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and more, several stars took home the glitzy trophy. One of the biggest highlights of the evening was Jennifer Lopez's stunning performance at the event along with her big win.

The actor was honoured with the Icon Award. After receiving the award, Lopez delivered an emotional speech as she accepted the award while Ben Affleck was cheering for her. In the heartwarming speech, the actor thanked her fans for their support all through her career. iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on 22 March at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Fox.

Jennifer Lopez gives emotional acceptance speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

While giving an inspiring speech, the 52-year-old star proved that she is truly an icon as she thanked her fans. "Thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me. You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."



Followed by this, Jennifer concluded the speech on an inspiring note as she mentioned that the Icon Award means something big for her and added that the word icon means so much to her. "I can overcome negativity." What caught the attention of the fans was that during Jennifer's speech, her boyfriend Ben Affleck was seen beaming with joy and pride as he cheered for her from the crowd. The two were accompanied by children. Affleck was seen clapping from the crowd for JLo along with his son Samuel, 10, and Lopez's daughter Emme, 14.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Adele's album 30 won under the category of the best comeback album while Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI's Stay won the best collaboration award. Apart from this, Lil Nas X was awarded the male artist of the year and Olivia Rodrigo was the female artist of the year.

Image: Instagram/iheartradio/AP