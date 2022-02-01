Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck; 'got Second Chance'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines ever since the couple rekindled their romance back in March 2021. Jennifer and Ben were earlier engaged in 2004 but parted their ways soon. The couple confirmed their relationship as they attended the red carpet of Venice Film Festival 2021 to attend the screening of Affleck's movie The Tender Bar. Jlo has now opened up about rekindling her romance with the Batman actor and said that they got a 'second chance'.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez appeared on the cover of People's magazine and spoke about her relationship with Ben Affleck. She said, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. ... We hold it sacred."

Jlo also shared that their relationship felt different from the time when she and Ben were together in 2004. She said, "It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice." Ben and Jennifer, often called by the media Bennifer got back together in March 2021, after Lopez's split from baseball player Alex Rodrigues.

Bennifer back on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk at the #VeniceFilmFestival premiere of "The Last Duel." pic.twitter.com/L8DiAYvzDW — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez on the work front

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for the release of her romantic musical comedy-drama Marry Me. The movie also stars Owen Wilson in the lead role along with Maluma, John Bradley, and Sarah Silverman. The movie is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022. She is also set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in the works. Lopez has also signed a deal with Netflix to produce and star in three movies. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy action film Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel.

