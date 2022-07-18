Jennifer Lopez Plans To Change Name Post Wedding With Longtime Beau Ben Affleck In LA

After leaving the gossip mills running with their relationship status, one of Hollywood's most adored couples, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are now officially married. The Hustle star shared a post on Instagram while flaunting her wedding band, leaving fans excited about her special day. Post the wedding, the actor even filed documents to legally change her last name to match her husband.

TMZ reported that the couple had obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, reading their full legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The legal documents also stated Jennifer's plans to adopt the Good Will Hunting actor's name as her own.

Jennifer Lopez plans to adopt husband Ben Affleck's name

The court documents show the 52-year-old singer, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on the marriage certificate filing, which was first received on July 16. Ben was listed as "Party 1" on the court documents with his full name recorded as Benjamin Geza Affleck.

Lopez spilled details about the wedding in a recent newsletter which included pics and videos from the wedding. The newsletter also revealed her new legal name, signing the letter, "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck." In the letter, Lopez confirmed that the duo flew to Vegas on Saturday, where they “stood in line for a license with four other couples” who had also traveled to “the wedding capital of the world.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continues. “But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," an excerpt from the newsletter read.

Towards the end, she concluded the letter by writing that she is grateful for having the love of her fans and followers as she begins a new chapter with "a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old singer and 49-year-old Affleck famously dated in the early 2000s, before rekindling their romance last year and announcing their engagement. They earlier starred together in 2003’s Gigli and 2004’s Jersey Girl. Around that time, they became engaged but never exchanged wedding vows. Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018. While, Loez on the other hand, has been married thrice before.

IMAGE: Instagram/lifeaseditor/Salasie57