Jennifer Lopez Unfollows Ex-beau Alex Rodriguez After Rekindling Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating from 2017 up to early 2021 and were even engaged. The duo after postponing their wedding after getting engaged in 2019, called it quits. As per reports, Jlo has now unfollowed her ex Alex from her Instagram, just a few days after making things official with current beau Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez unfollows Alex Rodriguez

As per page six, Jennifer Lopez has unfollowed her ex-beau Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram. Jlo has also deleted all photos that he had posted while they were together from her feed. Just a few days earlier, Jennifer and Ben made things official as Jlo posted a picture of the two kissing, as they celebrated her birthday. Alex was also spotted on a vacation with several women post his breakup with the singer.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's dinner date with her daughter Emme

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK ARE SEEN IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA | AUGUST 11, 2021#JenniferLopez #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/L8TpAQvTX2 — ★·.·´¯`·.·★ ᴍʏ ғᴀᴠᴇ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙs ★·.·´¯`·.·★ (@candidspage) August 12, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted by the pap's as they dined out with Jlo's daughter Emme. As per Page Six, the trio was spotted exiting the famous celeb hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood L.A. Earlier Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently seen having a fun day out with kids at the Universal Studios Hollywood's amusement park. The couple was joined by Jlo's twins Max and Emme and Ben's son Samuel was also present. Jlo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, their son Samuel and two daughters Violet and Seraphina.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez is all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in the works. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Last Duel based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman in the 2022 The Flash movie.

