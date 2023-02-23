Jennifer Lopez Wishes Her Twins On Birthday With Cute Video Featuring Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's kids, twins Emme and Lax, turned 15 on Wednesday (February 23). To mark the special occasion, the Hustlers actor shared a rare glimpse of her children. The video was a montage of some precious moments from their lives through the years.

While some featured JLo's husband Ben Affleck, other showed some mother-kids' moments. Taylor Swift's song Fifteen played in the reel. Alongside the post, JLo wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” Lopez wrote. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins”

Take a look at the video below.

Jennifer Lopez says motherhood changed her life

In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lopez opened up about how being a mother changed her life. She shared that being a mother taught her to put herself first. She further stated that for a long time, she felt that she wasn't happy and went on to figure herself out in order to be good with her kids.

She said, "This doesn’t feel good. Why am I never happy? I really felt that way for a long time. And finally, I was just like, Ugh! It’s time to figure me out because I need to be good for these babies. And even from there, with all the willingness I had, it took years and years to really put the pieces together, like, Oh, this thing I do because of this, that thing I do because that happened to me at this age.”

'I want my kids to stand up for themselves', says JLo

In the same interview, Jennifer Lopez reflected on her kids and their peers. She stated that this generation is "beautifully aware", "involved" and "brave." She further said that she wants her kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about. "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave, and they will call bullshit on stuff really quick. I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about," she said.