Jennifer Lopez's Mother Happy For Daughter Post Her Wedding With Ben; 'He's Her True Love'

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez's wedding with beau Ben Affleck was the talk of the town lately with all her fans drooling over the pictures of the couple's intimate wedding in LA. The two stars got married over the weekend in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony with Jennifer flaunting the wedding band in a picture on Instagram.

As the news of their wedding broke on the Internet, the couple received congratulatory messages from all across the globe. Jennifer shared the news on her On the JLo newsletter while expressing the joy of marrying the one she met 20 years back. Now, amid all the love being poured on the couple from all across, the 52-year-old actor's mother was not surprised by the sudden wedding.

Jennifer Lopez's mother reacts to her wedding news

Post the nuptials, Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodriguez, who didn't always get along with the star, revealed how she was not surprised by the wedding. During Monday's episode of The View, co-host Sunny Hostin conveyed Lupe's feelings about her daughter's marriage.

She said that Lupe was "not surprised" by the nuptials news "because Ben is her true love." Jennifer's mother is a superfan of the show and regularly appears in it as the audience every year for the annual holiday show and for Whoopi Goldberg's birthday celebration.

Even Hostin further stated that she felt content over the wedding and said, "I know that this is gonna last forever, and they're gonna live happily ever after, and that's why she took his last name and she loves him." Hostin continued, "And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time."

Meanwhile, according to the recent report by People, a source close to the couple shed light on the future plans of Jennifer and Ben and claimed that they were planning a bigger party in order to celebrate their wedding with their friends and family. Stating further, the insider mentioned that the duo hasn't planned a honeymoon yet while adding how Jennifer says that every day with Ben was a honeymoon for her.

IMAGE: Instagram/megi.jlover