Jeremy Renner Reacts To Hawkeye Being 'most Important Avenger' Based On Battle Stats

Actor Jeremy Renner recently reacted to the idea that Hawkeye is the most important Avengers based on battle statistics. The actor is currently busy promoting the forthcoming Hawkeye series and thus, he appeared as a guest on BBC Radio 1. He was asked about the matter by the host and film critic, Ali Plumb. Thus, instead of delving deep into the information, Renner simply laughed it off and gave a hilarious response.

Jeremy Renner gives hilarious response to Avengers-based battle statistics

When the host, Ali Plumb can be seen asking Renner about Reddit's old post which read, "The Avengers are 7-0 in battles that include Hawkeye. They are 0-4 in battles either against him or without him." The actor simply laughs it off and says, "Yeah, do the stats." However, he did not say if he was aware of this claim that has been surfacing on social networking site for quite a few years now.

Clint Barton made his first appearance in Kenneth Branagh's Thor that released in the year 2011. However, he did not properly make his debut until 2012's The Avengers. From then on, Marvel Studios gradually developed the character's arc through ensemble projects. Hawkeye is slated to premiere on November 24. Renner will be flaunting his paternal side in the new series making his his first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His character will take on a sinister force from his past, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who will be seen as Kate Bishop, the self-proclaimed 'world's greatest archer,' whom Hawkeye takes under his wing.

The two-time Academy Award nominee is also making headlines for apparently adjusting his priorities ever since he became a father. The actor told Men's Health that he spent a year and a half commuting from London to Los Angeles for weekend visits, sometimes only getting to see his 8.5-years-old daughter, Ava Berlin, for a few hours. He explained that, "It taught me how to have the nuts to say, 'Everyone, f*** off. It's my time with my daughter." He added that he was not concerned about keeping the role as Clint Barton. He added that he told them, "'Fine, recast me. I'm going to be here with my daughter.' It was pretty gnarly."

Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios