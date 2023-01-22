Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke '30 Plus Bones' In Snow Plow Accident; Shares Photo

Marvel's 'Hawkeye' actor Jeremy Renner, who is recovering from his injuries after surviving a major snow plow accident, recently revealed that he broke '30 plus bones'.

Jeremy took to social media and shared a photo of himself along with his health update. He also thanked his fans for their love and blessings. In the picture, Jeremy can be seen lying on a medical bed, while a man can be seen holding up his leg and helping him with his workout.

Sharing the update on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

He added, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I… Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens." Love and blessings to you all".

Several celebrities took to his comment section and sent their best wishes. His 'Avengers' co-star Chris commented, "Your a champion mate! We love you". Supa Good wrote, "Sending you love my brother! You inspire us all. Continued prayers to you and your tribe".

Heidi Klum reacted to the actor's post and wrote "Sending you love"

Check out the actor's post here:

Jeremy Renner's Accident

Jeremy Renner had a major snow plow accident on the New Year. He spent over two weeks in a hospital after a giant 14,000-lb (six-ton) vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with “blunt chest trauma" and "orthopaedic injuries.”

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

On the work front, Renner was last seen in the Paramount+ series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’. He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for ‘The Hurt Locker’ and the following year for 'The Town,' he received a Supporting Actor nomination.