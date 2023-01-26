Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident Details Revealed, Actor Was Trying To Save Nephew

'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner suffered snowplow accident in an attempt to rescue his nephew, according to reports. An incident report released by authorities in Nevada has revealed that ‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner was attempting to rescue a family member from being struck by a snowplow when the vehicle lost control and hit him, resulting in the 52-year-old Avengers actor suffering injuries including "blunt chest trauma" and breaking more than 30 bones.

CNN obtained a report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office which said that Renner used a machine to assist in moving his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after heavy snowfall in the area.

What exactly led to the accident?

The report stated that the PistenBully snow groomer started to slide, leading Renner to "exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," and subsequently the machine started to move downwards on a hill without him.

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report reads. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully."

According to the report, the actor climbed back into the cab of the snowplow while it was moving and was pulled under the left side track. His nephew provided assistance until emergency services arrived, after being called by family members.

The Sheriff's also revealed the brake light indicator was not functioning, and it is suggested that mechanical problems may have played a role in the accident.

"Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward," the report stated.

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' actor was taken by air to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery the following day and is currently under a long recovery.

Jeremy Renner reveals he broke over 30 bones in the accident

On Saturday, Renner posted a picture on Instagram that showed him in a hospital bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy.

In the caption, he wrote "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years… Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."

He added, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I … Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, and grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."