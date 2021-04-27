Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

On April 26, 2021, Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a long note publicly addressing his stint in jail for the first time. In his note, he also expressed his gratitude for those who continue to support him. He said that he is learning who his 'real friends' are after being arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence on April 22, 2021.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire react to arrest

In his note, he wrote, "I am grateful for all my real friends. Thank you for being by myself the last few weeks". "I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares for you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't. But I guess they call it the weeding process", he added. "Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me! '#BcOfYouIFeelBlessed', '#ThankYouForStoppingMeFromzzdrowning' and Not being the one who would hold my head under water", the Jersey Shore star concluded.

Furthermore, girlfriend Saffire Matos also spoke out about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's arrest on her Instagram handle on April 26, 2021. She penned a long note and shared it on her IG story. She wrote, "Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention". "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support", she concluded.

Ronnie was arrested for domestic violence on April 22 in Los Angeles and was released on a $100,000 bail the following day, reported E! Online. According to the report, the incident did not involve his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, with whom he shares his daughter, Ariana (3-year-old). Jen picked up her daughter who was with Ronnie at the time of his arrest.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.