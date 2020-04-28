Jessica Alba's Birthday: Fun Videos Of The 'Fantastic Four' Actor To Watch

Jessica Alba, born on April 28, made her debut with Camp Nowhere at the age of 13. She made her TV debut with Dark Angel in 2000. The actor later became a part of many hit films like Sin City, Honey, and Good Luck Chuck. She co-founded a brand called Honest in 2012 with the aim of providing baby care and home products with ethically sourced ingredients.

The actor is quite active on her social media and regularly posts pictures and videos. From posting goofy pictures and videos with the family to giving different skincare advice, she does it all. Take a look at some of her fun videos from her social media.

Fun Jessica Alba's videos to watch

Among other fun videos, the actor is often seen taking various TikTok challenges. Amid that, Alba recorded a video of her dancing with husband Cash Warren. While Jessica is happily grooving to the tune, Warren seems totally done with it as he dances with a blank expression.

To spread a little positivity amid the lockdown, Jessica posted a video with her pal Adam Rose that she shot before the lockdown. The duo is seen whispering as they play a game of beer pong, but instead of beer, there is some other alcohol. Every time the person loses, they have to take a double shot.

Among many other challenges, Jessica Alba also took the #BlindingLights Challenge. As the video opens into her living room, Alba's kids make their way followed by Jessica and then Cash Warren. The family is seen happily dancing to Weeknd's Blinding Lights. Alba joked in the caption that it only took them the whole night to get it right.

Jessica Alba also took the Savage Challenge on TikTok. Dressed in a white crop top and a washed blue jeans, she gets all the steps right as she dances to the song. She mentioned in the caption that learnt it in 12 minutes while Cash Warren silently judged her.

While she continues to take on challenges, the actor also often posts adorable and goofy TikToks with her family. Posting one with her daughter, she questions in the captions whether their daughter got an attitude from Jessica or Cash. The mother-daughter duo is dressed in their jammies as they engage in a fun banter over the video.

