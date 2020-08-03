Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Welcome Second Baby; Brian McKnight Confirms News

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's old friend and collaborator singer Brian McKnight told a media portal in an interview that the power couple recently had a new baby. Brian confirmed the news after a report, two weeks earlier, said that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake secretly welcomed their second child in early July. However, Jessica and Justin are yet to make an official announcement.

Jessica and Justin welcome second child

The actor-singer Brian McKnight confirmed that Justin just had a new baby. He said that he thinks that this is going to be really inspiring for Justin and he might have some new song based on it. Further talking about Justin's break from the music industry, Brian added that he thinks Justin took some time to focus on having kids and making a family because those things are very important. According to McKnight, if Timberlake will create the music, he will make sure that the song is secure.

Several media reports have emerged talking about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's new baby. Another portal also reported in July that the 38-year-old actor gave birth to a boy. Fans seem excited about the news and are eagerly waiting for the actors to publicly share the baby news. Hollywood's popular couple are already parents to 5-year-old son Silas Randall Timberlake.

Many fans have also commented on the couple's photos congratulating them on the big news. One of the Instagram users commented on Jessica Biel's Ig post, "Congrats on have a second child what a blessing God bless you both enjoy the beautiful Journey". Another user wrote, "🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 God bless you little one. Congratulations with the new born too. 😁👍😍💙💙💙💙💙💙".

Recently, Jessica Biel took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note wishing Justin on Father's Day. She shared a picture of Justin carrying Silas on his shoulder, while the five-year-old pulled his father's nose. Take a look at the adorable picture.

Here was Biel's Father's Day message: "To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️."

