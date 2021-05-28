Jimmie Allen Finally Marries Lady-love Alexis Gale After A Year's Delay Due To Pandemic!

Hollywood country singer, Jimmie Allen is now married to his fiance, Alexis Gale. The couple were married Thursday evening which was May 27, according to People Magazine. The singer and his now-wife Alexis Gale, who is also a nurse, reportedly celebrated their nuptials with family and friends.

Fellow country singer Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich, and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi were all in attendance for the celebrations. Allen and Gale, 25, were engaged at Disney World in July 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter, Naomi, in March 2020. Together, the two also parent Allen's 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

More about Jimmie Allen's relationship

Jimmie and Alexis were supposed to be married last year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic the couple's plans were delayed. While speaking to People Magazine last year, Allen talked about the postponement of his wedding and mentioned how he was "excited about that", adding how he hoped it would all be good. According to the same report, Jimmie Allen's wife hails from the same hometown as him.

While speaking about their relationship, Allen mentioned how because of the aforementioned fact he always felt like he had "a piece of home" with him. He also mentioned how the two had an "immediate connection" like they'd always known each other. The couple reportedly met through Jimmie Allen's cousin's wife, and are both from Milton, Delaware.

He also spoke about how Gale "motivates" and "supports" him unlike anything he's ever experienced before, also adding, "Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better". Allen also spoke about how his now-wife love his son and he admires her for it. The singer concluded his interaction by talking about how he had found the type of love he had been "writing songs about all these years".

How the couple got engaged?

Country singer Jimmie Allen, proposed to his girlfriend, Alexis Galeon during a trip to Disney World in July 2019. According to People, after exploring the park, the singer got down on one knee to pop the question to Gale in front of the castle at Magic Kingdom. The proposal was reportedly a family affair with both of their parents, their sisters, and his cousin all present for the magical moment. Jimmie Allen is apparently an avid Disney fan seeing as the singer has visited Disney World 49 times.

