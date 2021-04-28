Last Updated:

Jimmy Kimmel Reimagines Oscar Movie Titles That Pander To Donald Trump's Flaws

Jimmy Kimmel recently spoke about Donald Trump's rant on the 93rd Academy Awards. Kimmel mocked Trump for his views about the Oscars 2021.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel


American television host, Jimmy Kimmel, recently answered the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, for his rant on the 93rd Academy Awards. Kimmel mocked Trump for his views about the Oscars 2021 on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He also offered some suggestions of movie titles that might please Trump and his views.

Trump's views about Oscars 2021

Donald Trump recently extended his views about the Oscars 2021 and its dropped ratings through a statement from his office. The Oscars 2021 faced a rating decline of 58% according to the final Nielsen estimates. Trump called the Oscars' name 'far less important and elegant'. He also asked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not be so 'politically correct and boring' in his statement. He further mocked the Award ceremony saying they only promote the Democratic party which is destroying the country.

Kimmel mocks Trump with a fake letter

The television host often showcases Trump's statements through his show. Jimmy Kimmel's Twitter and Instagram handles are also filled with videos about Trump. When it came to Trump's view about the Oscars 2021, Kimmel joked about Trump in the first few minutes of his monologue. While addressing Trump, he said this is what happens when a person is banned from social media. He further mocked him by saying people usually Tweet but Trump had to fax his statement two days after the show.

READ | Taylor Swift clears air about 'Woodvale' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Know more

Kimmel then joked about a response from the Academy of  Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Trump in the exact same manner Trump had written his statement. He called Trump a 'Don'. Kimmel continued and mocked Trump for his hair, tan, and everything he says. He also asked him to 'go back 15 years and get a new reality show or pretend to write a book'. While concluding the fake letter, he accused Trump of giving America COVID-19, which led to the declined rating of the Academy Awards.

READ | Gwyneth Paltrow talks about how her son Moses is having the hardest time amid lockdown

Kimmel comes up with movie titles for Trump

While moving forward to the end of his bit, Kimmel said he and his team collectively came up with some movie titles that might please Trump. The titles included some tweaked names of movies nominated for the Oscars. They were: "The father- Who Never Showed Me Affection", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom That I Sp****d With A Forbes Magazine", The Trial Of The Chicago Seven Layer Dip", Promising Young Woman- 130 Grand to Keep Her Mouth Shut", and " Grab Her By The Octopus Teacher". At last, Kimmel also called Trump 'Oscars' as he is old, self-involved, bloated, and obsessed with gold.

READ | Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Trump's trial, says senators might turn "if three ghosts visit"

Promo Image Source: Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram

READ | Ellen DeGeneres gets no questions on 'toxic' workplace allegations on Jimmy Kimmel Live
READ | Sacha Baron Cohen jokes about Tiger Woods' accident on Jimmy Kimmel show, fans explode

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT