Jimmy Kimmel Reimagines Oscar Movie Titles That Pander To Donald Trump's Flaws

American television host, Jimmy Kimmel, recently answered the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, for his rant on the 93rd Academy Awards. Kimmel mocked Trump for his views about the Oscars 2021 on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He also offered some suggestions of movie titles that might please Trump and his views.

Trump's views about Oscars 2021

Donald Trump recently extended his views about the Oscars 2021 and its dropped ratings through a statement from his office. The Oscars 2021 faced a rating decline of 58% according to the final Nielsen estimates. Trump called the Oscars' name 'far less important and elegant'. He also asked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not be so 'politically correct and boring' in his statement. He further mocked the Award ceremony saying they only promote the Democratic party which is destroying the country.

Kimmel mocks Trump with a fake letter

The television host often showcases Trump's statements through his show. Jimmy Kimmel's Twitter and Instagram handles are also filled with videos about Trump. When it came to Trump's view about the Oscars 2021, Kimmel joked about Trump in the first few minutes of his monologue. While addressing Trump, he said this is what happens when a person is banned from social media. He further mocked him by saying people usually Tweet but Trump had to fax his statement two days after the show.

Kimmel then joked about a response from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Trump in the exact same manner Trump had written his statement. He called Trump a 'Don'. Kimmel continued and mocked Trump for his hair, tan, and everything he says. He also asked him to 'go back 15 years and get a new reality show or pretend to write a book'. While concluding the fake letter, he accused Trump of giving America COVID-19, which led to the declined rating of the Academy Awards.

Kimmel comes up with movie titles for Trump

While moving forward to the end of his bit, Kimmel said he and his team collectively came up with some movie titles that might please Trump. The titles included some tweaked names of movies nominated for the Oscars. They were: "The father- Who Never Showed Me Affection", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom That I Sp****d With A Forbes Magazine", The Trial Of The Chicago Seven Layer Dip", Promising Young Woman- 130 Grand to Keep Her Mouth Shut", and " Grab Her By The Octopus Teacher". At last, Kimmel also called Trump 'Oscars' as he is old, self-involved, bloated, and obsessed with gold.

Promo Image Source: Jimmy Kimmel's Instagram