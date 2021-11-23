JK Rowling Says She Got Death Threats After 'activist Actors' Posted Her Address Online

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts author, JK Rowling, recently revealed she has received a flood of death threats after her family address was posted online. The author received immense support from her fans and Scottland Police. She recently addressed the entire issue via a thread of tweets.

Taking to her Twitter handle, British author JK Rowling recently revealed three activists posted her family address online. She mentioned the three of them clicked and posted a picture in which her address was clearly visible. She wrote, "Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible." The photo was reportedly clicked outside Rowling's Edinburgh home.

JK Rowling thanks Twitter, Police for their support

JK Rowling received support from Twitter and the Police department in taking down the picture. Therefore, she thanked Twitter support and Police Scotland for standing up with her. The author also requested those who reshared the image with the address to delete it. She wrote, "I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it."

Rowling wrote several women, who have talked about gender issues, have faced protests, "campaigns of intimidation," rape threats and more. But, she vowed not to be silenced by such protests. The author said the activists thought posting her address would silence her, but it did not do so. At last, she revealed she has received so many death threats that she can paper her house with them. She asked the protesters to stop harassing women.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Why did JK Rowling receive death threats?

JK Rowling has invited a lot of controversies in the past after she drew condemnation from some LGBTQ+ communities. The author's past opinions have been reportedly considered gender-critical and made her face a lot of backlashes. The issue began about two years ago when the author protested against the phrase "people who menstruate," rather than only women. The author's views also made Harry Potter movie star Daniel Radcliffe angry. Radcliffe reportedly wrote, "Transgender women are women."

(Image: AP)