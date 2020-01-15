Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner eloped in Las Vegas. This power couple had been making headlines for quite some time and their wedding just seemed to have increased their popularity even more. However, even before their wedding, the couple’s stardom was huge.

Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Jean in the new X-Men spin-off. Joe Jonas has reunited with brothers, Kevin and Nick to release a new album last year. Here is a look at their combined net worth that truly makes them a power couple in Hollywood.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' net worth

As a couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to be a Hollywood powerhouse. The ring with which Joe proposed to Sophie was touted to cost $150,000 alone. Together, the couple’s net worth amounts to an estimated sum of $30 million.

They also reportedly bought a house recently in Encino California whose net worth is $14.1 million. But it is said that Joe carries the bulk of that amount. He is undoubtedly more famous than his celebrity partner, ever since he and his brothers launched their boy band, Jonas Brothers. Here is a look at the individual net worth of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas' net worth

Also Read: After Sonam Kapoor, Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Channel Their Inner Addams Family Looks; See Pics

Making his entry into Hollywood and the music industry as a teenager, Joe Jonas became a popular name very soon thanks to Disney. Almost a decade ago, he and his brothers, Kevin and Nick were quite a rage and reportedly dominated the Disney line up.

They had four official albums, a 3D concert film, a TV Show, two made-for-TV movies and thousands of sold-out tours all over the globe. These made the Jonas Brothers bag a position in the list of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 of the highest-paid entertainers in 2009 and 2010. In both the years, they earned $25 million and $35.5 million respectively.

They made a comeback last year after a hiatus of six years and immediately earned big bucks for their single music video, Sucker. On Spotify alone, their royalty amounts to $916,000. Their new record, Happiness Begins, has been made available for $10.99 on iTunes. Joe Jonas’ net worth alone is estimated to be $25 million.

Also Read: Big SURPRISE: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Tie The Knot In No-frills Las Vegas Wedding. Here's The Video

Sophie Turner's net worth

Sophie Turner is also, meanwhile, churning out huge amounts of cash with her films and television series. Her net worth is estimated to be $6 million. For each episode of Game of Thrones, Turner was paid an estimate of $175,000 in the final season. Her last movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix reportedly had a budget of $200 million. She is also one of the faces of Louis Vuitton which must be bringing in a hefty amount to her purse.

Also Read: IN PICTURES | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Paint Paris Red With Love Ahead Of The 'Jophie Wedding'

Also Read: Married Again! Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Exchange Vows For The Second Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.