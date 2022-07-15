Joe Jonas And Wife Sophie Turner Welcome Their Second Child, A Daughter

It's good news coming across for fans of the beautiful couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The couple who are already parents to a daughter, Willa, have welcomed their second child together. The reps of both stars confirmed the news to People while stating how the couple and their family are extremely happy.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second child

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps told PEOPLE. The 28-year-old Game of Thrones star had confirmed the news about her pregnancy in an interview with Elle UK published in early May. "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner had told the publication then.

"The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever," Sophie had added. Ever since, the actor has been spotted on various occasions, flaunting her baby bump while posing with her 32-year-old singer, husband.

Not to miss, the actor even cradled her belly on the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, where she posed with her husband Joe Jonas. She looked radiant in an embroidered long-sleeve Louis Vuitton gown.

The couple had tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before a grand wedding celebration attended by family and friends in France the following month. Post their wedding, the duo welcomed their first child, daughter Willa in 2020 and now, they have added joy by welcoming their second child.

The couple has always maintained no photography rule for their daughter and hence never revealed the face of the little one. In mid-2021, Sophie even called out the paparazzi for taking pictures of Willa without her consent, and called the stint "creepy" and “disgusting." Taking to her social media, Turner also asked the photographers to stop following her family. Though both stars have not shared any pictures or news pertaining to the second child, however, it will be quite interesting to see what name would they keep for their second daughter.

IMAGE: Instagram/JoeJonas