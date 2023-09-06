Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner After 4 Years Of Marriage: Report

Joe Jonas' marriage with wife Sophie Turner has been making headlines for quite some time now. Amid these rumours, the pop singer has dropped hints that his marriage with Sophie Turner is not necessarily heading for a split. However, Joe has now filed for divorce, People reported.

Joe and Sophie's marriage is 'irretrievably broken'

TODAY initially reported that Joe Jonas had filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, marking the end of their four-year marriage. According to documents obtained by People, the filing stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Jonas and Turner have a prenuptial agreement in place, as per the documents. The duo has two children together, Willa, 3, and another daughter (identified in the divorce documents as D, 14 months). TMZ earlier reported, that the singer allegedly spoke to at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the pair has been experiencing "serious problems" for at least six months.

TMZ report stated that over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their two young children "pretty much all of the time," even as his band was touring. It further stated that Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the U.S. However, there has been no confirmation about the divorce from the couple or their family members on the same.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's love story began when they connected through Instagram in 2016. They dated for almost three years before getting engaged in May 2017. They got hitched in a private wedding ceremony that took place in Las Vegas in 2019. After a month, the second wedding celebration took place in Sarrians, France.