Joe Jonas Wears Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumours With Sophie Turner, Photos Go Viral

Singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are reportedly heading for a divorce, according to TMZ. However, hours after the news surfaced, Joe was seen wearing his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Austin, Texas. Soon after eagle-eyed fans noticed the wedding band, his photos went viral on social media.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married four years ago in Las Vegas.

The couple started dating in 2016.

Joe and Sophie are parents to two daughters.

Joe Jonas spotted with his wedding ring

Several photos of Joe Jonas performing on the stage during the Jonas Brothers' concert went viral on Monday wherein he was seen with his wedding band. Soon after the photos surfaced on social media, fans began to speculate whether the two had decided not to get a divorce.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "Joe Jonas flaunting that wedding bling while rocking the stage in Austin, Texas! A Jonas Brothers show isn't complete without a sprinkle of romance," while others speculated that their divorce rumours could be fake.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas and had a lavish event in the French countryside. In 2020, they welcomed their first daughter, Willa, and then welcomed their second daughter in July 2022. "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like. We're living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things," Jonas told PEOPLE while talking about fatherhood.