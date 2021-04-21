John Cena Opens Up About His Character In 'Fast & Furious 9'; Praises Co-star Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious 9 is all set to arrive in theatres in June 2021, after being delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the world. The release of the movie is highly anticipated by audiences and the cast of the movie has begun promotions. Former pro-wrestler and actor, John Cena is entering the Fast and Furious Universe with the film and recently opened up about it at a press event. Read along and find out what he had to say.

John Cena opens up about his character in Fast & Furious 9

The cast of the much-awaited F9: The Fast Saga movie recently did a virtual press conference through Zoom where they talked about the movie. While at it, Cena expressed his excitement about being a part of the project and shared that his character Jakob, is the "best family foe" in the series so far.

John Cena opened up about working with the Fast and Furious family and expressed how he knew the seriousness of this opportunity. According to PTI, Cena said, “I certainly didn’t overlook the responsibility of the opportunity. I get to reap the rewards of this family who have poured the foundation and built the structure of a global delivering blockbuster. I get invited into the ninth instalment to share the last name Toretto and to be Dom’s greatest adversary of all time. That is not lost. I think it has to start there. It has to start with respect”.

He further spoke about Vin Diesel and how great he is as a co-star and shared, “It goes back to what Justin (Lin) says about earning your next chapter. I believe that’s a nice metaphor for life, as well. Everything we get should be earned. I was grateful enough to develop a relationship with Vin, and Vin was gracious enough to give me a chance. I forever thank him, and I always do, for betting on me. I remember telling him a long time ago that I wouldn’t let him down because I love the body of work that’s been established and it’s an honour”.

More about Fast & Furious 9

F9's release is finally slated for June 25, 2021, after it was pushed multiple times from its originally scheduled release of April 2019. The movie's cast includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, and it is the first film since Fast & Furious 6 to be directed by Justin Lin. The movie follows the events that unfold after what happened in the previous instalment and will feature Dominic Torreto & his family facing his younger brother Jakob, who is a deadly assassin and holds grudges against Dominic.

