John Cena Reveals How K-pop Band BTS' Fan Base Helped Him Accept His Vulnerability

Korean boyband BTS has become immensely popular across the globe, courtesy of its chart-topping hits and catchy tunes. WWE star John Cena is one of the many fans of the band. In a recent interview, John Cena revealed how BTS and BTS army, the band's fan base, influenced him and helped him during a vulnerable time.

John Cena reveals how the BTS Army influenced him

Recently, John Cena appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about the impact of the popular South Korean band BTS and the BTS Army's influence on his life. During his appearance on the show, Cena talked about the time when things weren't going good in his life and said that it was the fans of the K-pop band BTS who helped him accept his more vulnerable side. In the interview with Ellen, John said, "I was going through a pretty down period in my life, it was about four years ago, and I decided just to have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter."

John Cena further added, "The very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called, Love Yourself. So I put out all these messages about self-love and I'm thinking, 'This is not going to be a good idea because this big, larger-than life, 16-time WWE champion is now talking about vulnerability and the fact that you are enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are,' but it caught fire because of the BTS Army." While promoting his books Be A Work In Progress and Do Your Best Every Day, he credited the BTS army for motivating him to write these books.

A quick look at John Cena's movies

John Cena made his acting debut with the 2006 movie The Marine, which was produced by WWE studios. The movie was successful both commercially and critically and has over the years achieved cult status. He was then seen in the movie 12 Rounds. A few of John Cena's movies include Trainwreck, Daddy's Home, The Wall, Daddy's Home 2, Bumblebee, and Blockers. John will next be seen in James Gunn's movie The Suicide Squad as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker. He will also be seen in the 9th edition of the hit movie franchise Fast & Furious franchise.

Source: John Cena's Twitter and BTS' official Instagram