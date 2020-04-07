The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

John Krasinski Surprises 9-year-old Boy By Reuniting 'Hamilton' Cast Online

Hollywood News

Cast of musical drama 'Hamilton' reunited on John Krasinski’s web show called 'Some Good News to surprise a young fan whose plans got cancelled due to COVID-19.

Written By Prachi Arya | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Krasinski surprises 9-year-old boy by reuniting 'Hamilton' cast online

During the time where the entire world is practising social distancing, the cast of the forthcoming 2021 musical drama 'Hamilton'  reunited on John Krasinski’s web show called Some Good News to surprise a young fan. Since Broadway theatres are shut down due to the pandemic, members like Lin-Manuel Miranda and the other co-actors of the drama tuned into the show by sitting at home and interacted with the young fan. This heart-melting video of the young girl watching and interacting with her favourite actors, is the best thing and is spreading positivity all around. 

A beautiful video

The cast members of the musical drama appeared in the second episode of the show which is designed to inspire people and brighten their spirits especially at this hour where the entire world is going through a health crisis. To make someone's day better amid the lockdown, the original Broadway company reunited over a video chat to surprise Aubrey, a nine-year-old 'Hamilton' fan whose exciting plans to see the musical in New York eventually got cancelled because of the deadly outbreak. Host Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, also gifted Aubrey with show tickets and airfare to see the show in Manhattan once this quarantine effort gets lifted.

Read: Jackson Estate Gives To Broadway, Vegas Needy Amid Outbreak

Read:  Rosie O’Donnell's Streaming Broadway Show Raises $600K

Host Krasinski even shared a small snippet of the show on his twitter handle where the entire cast can be seen joining the zoom call. The video when uploaded on the micro-blogging site has been viewed around a thousand times and has got over 7 thousand likes. This adorable gesture won the internet’s heart and had people showering all their love and appreciation for the show-makers.


 

Read: New York's Broadway Theaters Suspend All Shows After Employee Tested Positive

Read: Broadway Shuts Its Doors Over Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING