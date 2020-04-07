John Krasinski surprises 9-year-old boy by reuniting 'Hamilton' cast online

During the time where the entire world is practising social distancing, the cast of the forthcoming 2021 musical drama 'Hamilton' reunited on John Krasinski’s web show called Some Good News to surprise a young fan. Since Broadway theatres are shut down due to the pandemic, members like Lin-Manuel Miranda and the other co-actors of the drama tuned into the show by sitting at home and interacted with the young fan. This heart-melting video of the young girl watching and interacting with her favourite actors, is the best thing and is spreading positivity all around.

A beautiful video

The cast members of the musical drama appeared in the second episode of the show which is designed to inspire people and brighten their spirits especially at this hour where the entire world is going through a health crisis. To make someone's day better amid the lockdown, the original Broadway company reunited over a video chat to surprise Aubrey, a nine-year-old 'Hamilton' fan whose exciting plans to see the musical in New York eventually got cancelled because of the deadly outbreak. Host Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, also gifted Aubrey with show tickets and airfare to see the show in Manhattan once this quarantine effort gets lifted.

Host Krasinski even shared a small snippet of the show on his twitter handle where the entire cast can be seen joining the zoom call. The video when uploaded on the micro-blogging site has been viewed around a thousand times and has got over 7 thousand likes. This adorable gesture won the internet’s heart and had people showering all their love and appreciation for the show-makers.





Just seeing @JMunozActor pop up, smiling in all his joy and glory made me church stomp and Harlem shake my way up the stairway to heaven 😭🙌🏽 YAS LAWD, bless us! We are in for a treat folks. My heart is beating so fast 😆 #WAITFORIT — Tanya J. Heath (@livetheshowtyme) April 6, 2020

I was just in the middle of listening to Hamilton for the hundredth time this quarantine... The Ham cast is precious and this is definitely good news. — Lykus (@lykus1862) April 6, 2020

IM ABOUT TO SOB — Kayla Simone (@kayla_simone25) April 6, 2020

This is without a doubt the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. Thank you everybody for sharing your talents and generosity to this little girl into all of us as well. Footnote. My son is nine. Hates to read. But I play Hamilton soundtrack when I’m driving — Randy C (@ransam7568) April 6, 2020

I DIDN'T KNOW HOW MUCH I ACTUALLY NEEDED THIS 😭😭😭 IT'S ACTUALLY GONE & MADE MY DAY. AHHHHHH, THIS IS BRILLIANT. I CAN'T DEAL. IT'S BEAUTIFUL 💙 — Tayla (@AussieTay) April 6, 2020

