John Mayer Paid For Private Jet To Fly Close Friend Bob Saget's Body To California: Report

Actor/comedian Bob Saget passed away on 9 January 9, while he was on his stand-up tour in Florida. The Full House actor was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and was declared dead by the officers. Saget's untimely death shocked the industry and several celebrities paid tribute to the actor. Saget's close friend, John Mayer, was seen getting emotional last week as he picked up Bob's car from California airport, which the late actor had parked before his flight to Florida.

Mayer also attended the actor's funeral as he was laid to rest and took to his social media handles to pay tribute. As per reports, John also paid for a private jet to bring back Bob Saget's body from Florida to California.

John Mayer arranges private jet to fly back Bob Saget's body

As per a report by People, John Mayer arranged a private jet to bring back Bob Saget's body from Florida to California where he resided with his wife Kelly Rizzo. Earlier Mayer and Saget's Full House co-star Jeff Ross went live on Instagram as they got emotional while collecting Saget's car from the California airport.

John could be heard saying, "I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was the main character in their life and they were the main character in his life. Everyone is so aware of how universal Bob's love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.' (sic)"

More about Bob Saget

As per an AP report, Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour and performed a two-hour-long live standup routine hours before his death.

Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an 'unresponsive man' in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

(Image: @bobsaget/Instagram)