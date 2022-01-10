John Mayer Pays Emotional Tribute To Bob Saget; Says 'I Will Never Forget You'

Actor-comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America’s Funniest Home Videos passed away on Monday at the age of 65. Amongst a long list of celebrities, singer John Mayer took to his social media handle and paid his tribute to the late comedian.

John Mayer pays tribute to Bob Saget

Paying tribute to late actor Bob Saget following his death on Sunday, John Mayer shared the image of a plain white box on his Instagram grid early Monday and paired it with an emotional tribute. Mayer wrote, "I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob."

Saget's Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bruce and The Olsen sisters paid their tribute to the late actor. Stamos via his Twitter handle wrote, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby." Candace Cameron Bruce, who played Saget's daughter in the sitcom wrote, "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

As per People, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who also played his daughters in the show, released a statement on Saget's passing away. Their statement read, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

As per AP, Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour and performed a two-hour-long live standup routine hours before his death. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday about an 'unresponsive man' in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Image: Instagram/@bobsaget/@johnmayer