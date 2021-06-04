Last Updated:

John Mayer's 'Last Train Home' Song Review: A Nostalgic Cover Art With An 80's Vibe

Singer John Mayer has recently released his latest single named 'Last Train Home' on June 4, 2021. Read ahead to know more about the Last Train Home song review

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
John Mayer

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LAST TRAIN HOME


Singer John Mayer has recently released his latest single named Last Train Home on June 4, 2021. The song will appear on his upcoming eighth studio album named Sob Rock which is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021. The song has crossed more than 140K views on YouTube in less than an hour. Read ahead to know more about the Last Train Home song review. 

A look at Last Train Home song review

The song starts with a vintage setup of the stage that has a soft colour palette and soft lighting. It is nostalgic cover art, with an 80's vibe. The video shows John singing while holding a pink electric guitar and his band recording their live performance. The footage complements the reflective tone of the track and also comprises the BTS footage where the band members can be seen enjoying while recording music. John is in hope of someone to hold him as he sings, “If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through/And if you’re gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you.” The chorus says, “No matter how you work it, things go wrong/I put my heart where it don’t belong/So if you’re coming with me, let me know/Maybe you’re the last train/Maybe you’re the last train home.” The music video is directed by Cameron Duddy and Harper Smith and the video also features a cameo appearance from Maren Morris. Check out the Last Train Home video below.

Sob Rock is John Mayer’s first studio album since The Search for Everything that released in 2017. He has been a member of the Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company since 2015. The band will set out for the North American tour beginning on August 16 in North Carolina. Apart from this, on June 3, 2021, John released the full tracklist for Sob Rock. Have a look at the complete list below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

Tracklist for Sob Rock

  • Last Train Home
  • Shouldn’t Matter but It Does
  • New Light
  • Why You No Love Me
  • Wild Blue
  • Shot in the Dark
  • I Guess I Just Feel Like
  • Til the Right One Comes
  • Carry Me Away
  • All I Want Is to Be With You

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM LAST TRAIN HOME)

READ | Mouni Roy and Tanishk Bagchi team up for 'Patli Kamariya', here's the song review
READ | The Married Woman Bematlab song review: Its profound lyrics make you ponder about life
READ | 'Dil Hai Deewana' song review: Does Arjun Kapoor's 'good boy' persona add enough charm?
READ | Dhanush's 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga' song review: Netizens are calling it 'best intro song'
READ | 'Baarish Ban Jaana' song review: A soul-stirring melody that's all about finding love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT