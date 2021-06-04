John Mayer's 'Last Train Home' Song Review: A Nostalgic Cover Art With An 80's Vibe

Singer John Mayer has recently released his latest single named Last Train Home on June 4, 2021. The song will appear on his upcoming eighth studio album named Sob Rock which is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021. The song has crossed more than 140K views on YouTube in less than an hour. Read ahead to know more about the Last Train Home song review.

A look at Last Train Home song review

The song starts with a vintage setup of the stage that has a soft colour palette and soft lighting. It is nostalgic cover art, with an 80's vibe. The video shows John singing while holding a pink electric guitar and his band recording their live performance. The footage complements the reflective tone of the track and also comprises the BTS footage where the band members can be seen enjoying while recording music. John is in hope of someone to hold him as he sings, “If you wanna know me, then you gotta know me through and through/And if you’re gonna hurt me, then you gotta hold me next to you.” The chorus says, “No matter how you work it, things go wrong/I put my heart where it don’t belong/So if you’re coming with me, let me know/Maybe you’re the last train/Maybe you’re the last train home.” The music video is directed by Cameron Duddy and Harper Smith and the video also features a cameo appearance from Maren Morris. Check out the Last Train Home video below.

Sob Rock is John Mayer’s first studio album since The Search for Everything that released in 2017. He has been a member of the Grateful Dead supergroup Dead & Company since 2015. The band will set out for the North American tour beginning on August 16 in North Carolina. Apart from this, on June 3, 2021, John released the full tracklist for Sob Rock. Have a look at the complete list below.

Tracklist for Sob Rock

Last Train Home

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

New Light

Why You No Love Me

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

I Guess I Just Feel Like

Til the Right One Comes

Carry Me Away

All I Want Is to Be With You

