John Saxon's 10 Best Films To Remember The Actor: From 'Enter The Dragon' To 'Tenebrae'

Legendary actor John Saxon recently passed away in Tennessee due to pneumonia. The American actor was known for his work in many western and horror movies. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, John was a beloved actor who also co-starred with Bruce Lee in the martial arts movie Enter the Dragon (1973). To commemorate his memory, let's take a look at the top 10 movies of John Saxon:

1. Rock, Pretty Baby

Rock, Pretty Baby was a 1956 comedy musical, which was a big hit in its time. The movie was directed by Richard Bartlett and starred John Saxon in the lead role as Jimmy Daley, the young musician on whom the movie was based. The movie also starred Sal Mineo, Luana Patten and Edward C. Platt.

Also Read | Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

2. Portrait in Black

Portrait in Black was a classic American neo-noir thriller film directed by Michael Gordon. It starred John Saxon as Blake Richards, a supporting character in the film. The movie was so successful that it was turned into a play.

Also Read | John Saxon, known for 'Enter the Dragon', 'Nightmare on Elm Street', dead at 83

3. Enter the Dragon

Enter the Dragon was a classic Bruce Lee movie that a gained a cult following. John Saxon played the secondary role of Roper, next to Bruce Lee. It was also Bruce Lee's last film before his death.

Also Read | Bruce Lee inspired generations of NBA stars from Kobe Bryant to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

4. Death of a Gunfighter

Made in 1969, Death of a Gunfighter was a western film and had Richard Widmark and Lena Horne in the lead roles. John Saxon played the role of Trinidad in the movie.

Also Read | How did Bruce Lee die? Martial arts legend popped painkiller that proved to be fatal

5. Joe Kidd

Joe Kidd was Clint Eastwood western film starring Robert Duvall and John Saxon. John Saxon played the role of Luis Chama. The movie was a huge hit at the box office.

6. Raid on Entebbe

A 1977 film, Rain on Entebbe was a story about the rescue of the hostages held in Uganda. It had John Saxon as Major General Peled. The movie was a commercial success.

7. Wes Craven's New Nightmare

Moving on to Jon Saxon's horror movies, New Nightmare was a classic horror movie made in 1994. John Saxon appeared as himself and also played the role of Donald Thompson in the movie.

8. Tenebrae

A 1982 horror movie, Tenebrae was a film written and directed by Dario Argento. John Saxon played the role of Bullmer. The movie was very well received by the audiences.

9. Nightmare on Elm Street

Nightmare on Elm Street was an adaptation of Wes Craven's New Nightmare. John Saxon was seen in both movies. The movie was a huge success.

10. Black Christmas

Black Christmas was a 1974 Canadian slasher film produced and directed by Bob Clark. It had John Saxon as Lt. Kenneth Fuller. It also starred Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder, Andrea Martin, Marian Waldman & Lynne Griffin

Promo Pic Credit: a snip from Cyrus the great's YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.