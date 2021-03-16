John Travolta Has Undergone A Huge Transformation, His New Picture With Son Ben Is Proof

John Travolta looks unrecognizable in his latest Instagram post. John became a household through his films like Grease and Pulp Fiction and sported some of the most iconic and cult classic hairstyles. But in his latest Instagram post with his son, John Travolta posed with a brand-new look.

John Travolta sports massive transformation in latest Insta pic

Hollywood actor John Travolta recently took to Instagram and posted a picture with his son Ben. In the picture, John Travolta and Ben posed with their new cat. In this Instagram post’s caption, John Travolta wrote, “Ben’s new cat Crystal”. Take a look at John Travolta’s Instagram picture here.

But more than the post, John Travolta’s transformation is worth noticing. In this Instagram post, John Travolta has shaved his head completely and is sporting a salt and pepper beard to complete the look. As mentioned earlier, John Travolta’s new look is completely different from the one he sported in films like Grease and Pulp Fiction. Back in 2019, in an interview with ET, John Travolta even revealed the reason he chose to shave his head.

In the interview, John Travolta said that his friend, rapper Pitbull is one of his many “inspirations” to rock a bald hairstyle. He also revealed that this is not the first time he chose to shave his head. John Travolta’s transformation was also seen in one of his movies titled, From Paris with Love. During the interview, John also revealed that his family supported his new look.

He revealed that he never thought he would sport this bald look full-time, but his family told him to shave his head for the 2019 New Year. When John Travolta’s photos with this bald look surfaced online it went viral in no time. While reacting to becoming a viral sensation due to this look, John said that it gained popularity much more than he expected. He concluded by saying that he felt like “Zoolander or something” and hence chose to keep it. Since then, John Travolta has continued to rock his brand-new bald look. He even posed in a picture with his inspiration a.k.a. Pitbull in this look. Here’s their picture of the two below.