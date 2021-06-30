John Wick 4: Chad Stahelski & Team Officially Start Filming For 4th Installment

Chad Stahelski and team John Wick 4 have officially begun filming the next instalment of the action franchise. The same was announced through a post that was released via the official social media handles of the movie during the early hours of 29th June. The post in question simply features a director’s chair that reads “John Wick 4” and the background is that of a warehouse, indicating that one of the film’s important sequences might just be filmed right there. The same can be found below.

John Wick 4 officially goes into production:

As is known to many, the team had to delay the filming process of the same for over a year, owing to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie, as reported earlier, was supposed to be filmed in various parts of the world, as every new John Wick movie tries to surpass its predecessor in terms of the number of locations in which the movie has been shot. Details regarding the production schedules of the movie are expected from the makers of the same to be released in due course of time.

About John Wick 4 cast and characters:

As per an article on ScreenRant, the upcoming Chad Stahelski directorial will see the John Wick franchise characters played by newcomers such as Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, and Shamier Anderson, amongst others. As per the very same report, the feature presentation will be set in the locales of New York, Japan, and Berlin, amongst others. Details regarding John Wick 4's plot and character roster are currently kept under wraps. More information regarding the same is awaited.

A little about John Wick 4 release date in India:

As far as John Wick 4 release date in India is concerned, the film is currently set for a worldwide release coming May 2022. The production of the same has been delayed multiple times due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Information regarding the exact release date is awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when more information is made available

