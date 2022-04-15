Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Engaged In 'mutual Abuse' In Marriage, Says Their Therapist

The trial in Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard for libel, in which the latter has filed a countersuit, started earlier this week and proceeded at a court in Fairfax, Virginia. After the statements by their attorneys at the start of the trial, one of the latest developments in the case was the deposition of a marriage therapist.

The therapist stated that the couple was involved in 'mutual abuse.'

Marriage therapist deposes in court in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel case

A marriage therapist named Dr Laurel Anderson, as per a report on Deadline, deposed before the court in a video conference. Dr Anderson had spoken to the couple for 21 sessions and detailed some of the statements of the two and cited her notes from those interactions.

She shared that Depp was 'triggered' in his marriage with Heard, after being 'controlled' for 20-30 years. The therapist stated that both the stars were victims of abuse in their homes.

Dr Anderson stated that The Pirates of the Caribbean star 'hits her' but there was 'no closed fists', but the use of an 'open hand slap'. She then said Heard 'hits back' and did it out of 'pride' because she used to be hit by her father.

There were also instances where the Aquaman star 'would hit him first' if she would be the one 'triggered', the therapist added.

Among the others to testify was a doctor named David Kipper who treated Depp for opiod addiction in 2014. The doctor, as a part of the treatment, suggested to the actor a detox trip to Bahamas, where Depp had an island. Though the latter protested it initially, he agreed to it.

Dr Kipper said that he did not have knowledge of violence in the relationship between Depp and Heard. However, Depp in 2015 told him Heard was 'evil and malicious' and that he felt he was 'acquired' because she was 'desperate for success and fame.'

The doctor was also asked about texts from his nurse, where she wrote that Depp had punched a board after a fight, and kicked a door on the sets of a film set over displeasure against a director.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel case

Johnny Depp sued Ambed Heard, his wife for a year from 2015-16 after which they got divorced, accusing her of defaming him by identifying herself as an abuse survivor in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. She has filed a countersuit after failing to get the suit shifted to California.

In the opening arguments of the trial, which started on April 11, Depp's lawyers alleged that Heard had made the accusations of abuse for career advancement and termed it as a 'lie'. Heard's attorneys reiterated allegations of assault against her ex-husband and also mentioned an instance of sexual assault.