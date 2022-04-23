Johnny Depp Bangs Kitchen Cabinets, Fumes At Amber Heard; 2016 Video Shown During Trial

One of the early incidents that showed the rift between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was a video in 2016, courtesy TMZ, where the former could be seen banging the kitchen cabinets and verbally abusing the latter. Years after it went viral, the video once again made headlines as it was presented before the jury currently hearing the libel suit involving the couple. Depp sued Heard for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she identified herself as an abuse victim, while the latter countersued her ex-husband.

The duo has made allegations of assault against each other, through their attorneys, during the libel trial. Amid the shocking allegations, it has now emerged that the aforementioned video too was shown in court and Depp was asked about it.

Johnny Depp's 2016 kitchen video presented before jury in Amber Heard libel case

In the video, secretly recorded by Heard, Depp could be seen kicking the kitchen cabinets, hurling expletives, aggressively opening the doors of the shelves, and then slamming it. The Aquaman star was heard asking what was going on, and she said, "We were not even fighting this morning. All I said was sorry."

Depp can be heard saying, "You wanna see crazy? I'll give you crazy. "

The Pirates of the Caribbean star then comes near her and pours a glass of wine. He then spots the camera that filmed him, and after which there was some commotion as he seemed to have taken the device in his hand.

Depp was questioned about the video and admitted to slamming the cabinets. However, he denied that he assaulted his ex-wife during the scuffle. The actor stated that being recorded 'illegally' was 'fitting' with the other photographs provided by 'your chosen other', referring to photos produced by Heard, indicating his alleged drug consumption.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial

Some of the highlights of the statements during the trial involved Depp's lawyers alleging that Heard's allegations were a ploy to boost her career, Heard's attorneys claiming he physically and sexually assaulted, their therapist alleging that they were in a 'mutual abuse' relationship, Depp's text where he states, 'let's burn Amber', Heard's recording where she admitted hitting Depp, and the injuries for both caused during alleged scuffles.