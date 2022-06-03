Johnny Depp Celebrates Verdict In UK Pub Post-winning Trial Against Amber Heard; See Pics

Johnny Depp marked celebration night in the UK after the jury declared his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation in their sensational trial. Several videos and pics from the celebrations went viral after the club-goers shared them online which featured Depp smiling ear to ear. On Thursday, Pirates Of The Caribbean took to his social media space and penned a long note expressing his happiness over winning the case and revealing how 'humbled' he is after the Jury gave him his 'life back.'

Johnny Depp celebrates verdict in UK pub post-winning trial against Amber Heard

As per Newsweek, Johnny Depp was spotted celebrating the verdict at the Bridge Tavern, a pub in Newcastle, with Jeff Beck and British singer Sam Fender. A Twitter user named Darren Williams uploaded a video on his account which saw Johnny Depp leaving the club. The clip shows the Mortdecai actor waving and shaking hands with fans as he leaves the pub’s garden. The tweet read, "For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside."

For anyone interested…Johnny Depp and Sam Fender just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside 👍🏻⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j73jjiSiop — Darren Williams (@DazWilliams) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck, Gateshead, Newcastle, June 02, 2022. pic.twitter.com/13v6JO6IFx — ReemDepp - Justice Served For Johnny Depp (@ReemDepp) June 3, 2022

Some pics were even shared by the people who were present in the club during the celebration hour. As per a report by the Guardian, eyewitnesses said he looked happy. Newcastle's local paper Chronicle Live stated that Johnny left the pub minutes before the verdict came in, adding, "Johnny left the pub minutes before the verdict came in".

#johnnydepp ❤️❤️at sage Gateshead,Newcastle, June 02, 2022.(📸 liannetemps_) pic.twitter.com/5trmjPE186 — ReemDepp - Justice Served For Johnny Depp (@ReemDepp) June 2, 2022

🥰🥰 #johnnydepp signing for fans outside the sage Gateshead,Newcastle, June 02, 2022. pic.twitter.com/aBEChAxtmg — ReemDepp - Justice Served For Johnny Depp (@ReemDepp) June 3, 2022

Post winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram handle and released a statement in which he expressed how humbled he is to the jury who gave him his life back. Depp even mentioned that the media threw "false, very serious and criminal allegations" at him, triggering an "endless barrage of hateful content which harmed his career."

All about the trial

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for implying, in a 2018 op-ed, that he abused her during their marriage. The hearing began on April 11, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. On Wednesday, a Virginia jury ruled in favour of the Alice in Wonderland actor in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber.

