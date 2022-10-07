Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck Kick Off US Tour, To Perform In New York On THIS Date

After his grueling lawsuit trial, Johnny Depp has resumed work and is all set to take center stage in New York as a part of his ongoing North America tour. After enthralling fans with his performance at the concert in Washington D.C., the actor is soon going to perform alongside Jeff Beck in NYC.

As per Page Six, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will perform on October 14 and 15 in New York. The popular duo will play back-to-back shows at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. Desure will be a special guest on the program. The 29-day tour by Beck and Depp began on September 23 in Austin, Texas, and will end on November 12 in Reno, Nevada.

Johnny Depp, Jef Beck to perform together in New York

Given the anticipation and excitement among the fans, the tickets for each show are nearly sold out with resale tickets fetching anywhere between $214 and $746 VIP Packages, according to Ticketmaster. The venue that has been shortlisted for the show, holds a capacity of 1,573 people.

The 54-year-old Depp and 78-year-old Beck, have performed several times this year, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s recent UK tour. As Depp awaited the verdict in his much-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the duo's performance attracted much attention.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Beck was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice; in 1992, and in 2009 while Depp dabbled in the music scene for years. He even formed the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

Meanwhile, Depp's Washington concert turned special after it was attended by his attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew. Beck and Depp began their US tour at The Anthem on October 5 night and it will go throughout November and will stop in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more.

For the unversed, after a six-week trial, a seven-person jury found in June that Heard had maliciously and knowingly slandered Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a public advocate for domestic abuse. On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizeable compensation to her ex-husband.

IMAGE: Twitter/@AnnaD5198