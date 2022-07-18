'Johnny Depp Shots' Introduced By A Bar To Help Men Feeling 'unsafe & Scared'; Fans React

Johnny Depp's grueling six-week defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard had become the talk of the town as fans of the two actors showed great interest. Even though the trial became ugly, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star did not lose hope and finally celebrated the actor's win in the verdict.

Despite the verdict, the discussions on the case just refuse to die. Recently, a bar introduced a drink after the actor's name to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared.' The bar whose name is still unknown has erected a sign stating that the customer can 'discreetly' let staff know if they are in any kind of trouble to order a drink, 'Johnny Depp shot.'

Bar introduces drink after Johnny Depp's name

A picture from the menu card of the bar has been making rounds on social media, that displays a drink after the name of the 59-year-old star. "Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot," the menu stated. There are three versions of the shot and they will elicit different responses and actions from the bar staff.

According to the three different responses that shall be taken up by the bar, if you order the Johnny Depp shot neat then you will get safely escorted out of the bar by an employee. If a customer orders the drink on the rocks, then a bar staffer will call a taxi for them and if a customer takes the drink with lime then the bar will call the police.

"We will handle things discreetly and without fuss," another line from the card read. The new drink is a take on another famous one 'Angel Shot' which is specifically for ladies. This drink has been designed to help women who might feel unsafe or uncomfortable because of other patrons.

Soon after the news of the quirky shot went viral on social media, fans from all across have been sharing their hilarious take on the same. While some showed their interest in consuming the same, others were amused by the creative thought behind it.

IMAGE: Instagram/johnnydeppmylove__