Johnny Depp Spotted With Red-haired Mystery Woman In Italy; Fans Beam With Curiosity

Johnny Depp hasn't stopped grabbing headlines since the commencement of his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard. The actor has now taken fans by surprise after being spotted with a red-haired mystery woman in Italy ahead of his performance at the Umbria Jazz Festival. The Edward Scissorhands star was seen arriving with a new companion at a rehearsal on Sunday, with the duo flashing smiles as they walked side by side.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor looked dapper in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, paired with a brown fedora hat. He also sported chunky accessories and blue lens aviator sunglasses as he stepped out of a van alongside the woman, who wore a green top with denim shorts.

The duo's pictures have been making rounds on the internet, with many users seeking answers about who the woman is. Sharing the pictures, one Twitterati wrote, "Good for you johnny, what will amber have to say about this," while another mentioned," She looks like a concert organizer to me."

Depp took the stage looking cool as ever with a metallic electric guitar pic.twitter.com/jk8eRuZtLi — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Depp and his longtime collaborator Jeff Beck's much-awaited studio album, 18, has been released. The album cover showcases two teenagers with guitars and microphones in their hands. According to reports, Depp wrote another song for the album which seemingly took a dig at Amber heard.

The song's lyrics include, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch. And I think you've said enough for one night," which has been taken as a reference to a testimony Heard made in court about her dog. The former couple's highly publicised defamation trial ended with the jury taking a decision largely in favour of Depp. According to the verdict of the defamation trial, Heard has been asked to pay him about $10 million in damages.

