Johnny Depp Takes A Dig At Disney, Says 'No One Can Take Jack Sparrow Away From Me'

Johnny Depp has given several widely acclaimed performances in his wide-spanning career. However, the actor is widely popular for his portrayal of Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's adventure film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor last played the character in the 2017 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, post that he was abruptly removed from the franchise due to his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor recently took a stand for himself at San Sebastian Film Festival as he interacted with the press while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award. When asked about his famous character, Depp replied that no one could take Jack Sparrow away from him.

Johnny Depp on his character Jack Sparrow

While accepting the honorary Donostia Award at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival, Johnny Depp spoke about his character Jack Sparrow and took a dig at Disney. Depp said, "Suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow."

The actor added, "I don’t need a company to do that. I can just do that myself and nobody can take that away. That’s the greatest pleasure of Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box – literally Captain Jack in a box – and when the opportunity is right and I’m able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line."

During the same event, answering one of the questions asked by the press, the Charlie And The Chocolate Factory actor said that he was a victim of cancel culture. Depp explained, "t can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air. It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe."

