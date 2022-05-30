Johnny Depp To Make Comeback With 'Beetlejuice 2' Post Trial? Here's What We Know

Actor Johnny Depp who has gone through a lot on his personal front is now focussing on his derailed career life. The actor who is facing a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard is now rumoured to star in a new film. According to aceshowbiz.com, the Pirates of The Caribbean star is rumoured to be making his post-trial film comeback by starring in Beetlejuice 2.

Though no official announcement has been made on the same, frenzied fans were quick to notice the actor's name on a call sheet they said they found when they searched on Google for the Beetlejuice sequel. According to the website, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also rumoured to be reprising their roles from director Tim Burton's 1988 original alongside Depp.

Johnny Depp to make comeback in films amid legal battle?

The rumour started to make rounds ahead of the jury's final verdict in Depp's defamation case against former wife Amber Heard. The story of the film revolves around a dead married couple, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who is resurrected as gormless ghosts who become hell-bent on haunting an irritating family out of their dream home.

According to IMDb's synopsis, the "original cast and crew" will return alongside new additions. The Michael Keaton-portrayed character heads back to the mortal world to seek comfort only to find that the Maitland house has been destroyed, but things take a turn when he learns that "the Jersey Devil (Will Arnett) is his long-lost son.

Meanwhile, actor Johnny Depp, best known for essaying the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, had sued Amber Heard for $50 million in damage over the 2018 op-ed Amber Heard wrote for The Washington Post. In the opinion piece, Heard references herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Although the article did not identify Depp as her abuser, he claims that the timing of the article following their divorce has created a public impression of him being the perpetrator.

Depp maintains to deny all the allegations of abuse, claiming Heard's story has inflicted immense personal, professional and financial damage to his life and reputation, including him being removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts film franchises.

IMAGE: AP