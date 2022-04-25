Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Trial: A Look At Celebrities Who Picked Sides In The Past

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal tussle after the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a defamation suit against Heard. This was after Heard wrote an article about domestic abuse in The Washington Post, and although she did not mention his name in the piece, Depp claimed that it made it difficult for him to secure roles in the industry.

In the ongoing trial in Fairfax, Virginia, some explosive statements have been made by both Heard and Depp, which have become the talk of the town. This is not the first time the defamation case has made headlines, and several actors and popular celebrities have voiced their opinion and picked sides in the past. Although not many actors sided with Amber Heard, here are some of them who spoke up with regard to the matter.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Celebs who spoke up

Winona Ryder

The Stranger Things star, who earlier dated Johnny Depp for four years sided with the actor in 2020 as she mentioned it was 'impossible to believe' he was violent in his relationship with Heard, reported The Independent. In a statement she filed in court, Winona Ryder mentioned she was 'absolutely shocked' and also recalled her time with the actor. According to the outlet, she said, "I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life, I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations."

Jason Momoa

Heard's Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa recently followed Depp on social media, making waves online. Although the actor has not spoken up about the defamation case, netizens consider his following Depp during the ongoing trial as him ending support for Heard. Several fans took to social media as they were over the moon with Momoa's actions.

Jason Momoa following Johnny Depp on Instagram AS OF TODAY speaks volumes! — Aurora, LETTERS ⚛️ | 💙💛 (@AuroraMignon) April 20, 2022

Amanda de Cadenet

The popular talk show host Amanda de Cadenet often retweets messages from netizens that are in support of Heard. However, according to a report by Daily Mail, she dropped her support for the actor after she heard her 'verbally abusing' Depp, which had her 'appalled and shocked'.

Sharon Osborne

Television personality Sharon Osborne appeared on The Talk and shared her opinion on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial. She did not side with either of them but mentioned they were in a 'vulnerable relationship'. She said, "I think they're both as bad as each other. I have no idea who was doing what, but I know they were both drinking, and it's a volatile relationship."

Paul Bettany

WandaVision actor Paul Bettany had spoken in favour of Depp way back in 2016 as he penned down a tweet expressing the same. Bettany wrote, "known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying."

known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He's the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I've ever known. Just saying. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) May 28, 2016

Image: Instagram/@johnnxdepp/@amberheard