Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Trial Gets Movie Trailer Months After Verdict; WATCH

Just a few months after the verdict on the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial was rendered, the case is all set to be sensationalized with a new film and recently, the trailer for the same was released on Entertainment Weekly. The Tubi original movie, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, stars Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp, Megan Davis as Amber Heard, Melissa Marty as Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as the Aquaman actor's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial gets movie trailer

The trailer features many familiar touchstones from the high-profile trial. It stars Depp's Mark Hapka doodling in the courtroom while wearing sunglasses, whole Davis' Heard says that she is tired of this and can't keep doing it. As the Mortdecai actor's fans traveled from across the world to attend the hearings outside the courtroom, a reporter could be heard saying in the trailer, "It's day one of the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial; though fans are showing support for both sides, there's clearly a favourite here." Watch the trailer here:

The trailer also features some of the major flashbacks from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship. There was a scene where the latter could be seen asking Depp if he is jealous of her co-star friend James Franco.

The film, which is executively produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew, will release on September 30. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic also bankrolled the film which is helmed by Sara Lohman.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial

After a six-week trial, a seven-person jury found in June that Heard had maliciously and knowingly slandered Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a public advocate for domestic abuse. On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizeable compensation to her ex-husband. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

