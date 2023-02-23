Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose On Nepo Baby Debate: ‘I'm Careful About Conversations’

Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter, recently talked about the advantages of being a celebrity child and said that she is careful about these conversations now. She added that she feels like her parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving her the most normal childhood.

“Obviously, that still was not a normal childhood,” said Lily-Rose Depp in an interview with Vice’s i-D magazine.

Depp further added, “I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow. I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane.”

Lily-Rose recieved backlash for commenting on Neop baby debate

In 2022, in an interview with Elle magazine, Lily-Rose Depp had commented on ‘Nepo Baby’ and had received backlash. She had said, “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”

Lily also added that she felt that the Internet cared about the nepotism thing than actual people who are casting you in projects. She further said that people have preconceived notions about you and how you get where you are.

Depp’s comment was taken with a pinch of salt by many celeb kids, including model Ireland Baldwin. Baldwin had stated that Lily-Rose Depp had proven herself in a lot of ways.

Further, the model added, “I would never have become a model if it weren’t for who my parents were. I wouldn’t be where I am, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am and been able to do what I can do if it weren’t for my parents. I think really where you go wrong is denying that.”