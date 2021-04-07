Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Says 'nobody's Perfect' After Her Father Loses Appeal Bid

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp has opined that "nobody's perfect" during an interview with the officials at Entertainment Tonight, after her father's most recent legal defeat in a legal battle against the UK court that put Depp on Trial due to a lawsuit that was filed by Amber Heard against him. The suit in question stated that Deep had indulged in acts of domestic violence on several occasions. While talking in the same context, Lily-Rose Depp said that a big part of keeping a good head on one's shoulders is just having enough self-awareness and never feeling like one takes them too seriously to put your actions back into question. Additionally, she said that having a good sense of self-reflection about the things that you've done is a good thing.

She concluded the statement that she made in connection to Johnny Depp's case by saying that one must figure out how to always be better. Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose, will be next seen in a film called Voyagers alongside Tye Sheridan of Ready Player One fame. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case:

Quite some time ago, Depp had filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The trial for the same was expected to last for a total of two weeks. The trial has been postponed numerous times in the past.

Due to the legal battle with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp had been removed from Fantastic Beasts 3, shortly after he lost the libel case against a British tabloid that had termed him as "wife-beater". Sharing the news of his ouster from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Johnny Depp shared a post on Instagram. The note in question was meant for his fans and followers. Take a look at it below.

As reported earlier, the final few days of March this year saw Depp losing the case in question. According to a report in Variety.com, Depp called Heard's claims of domestic violence a "choreographed hoax." But, on the other hand, Judge Andrew Nicol found that Depp had been violent toward Heard on at least 12 occasions, causing the dismissal of Depp's case. Depp would go on to apply for permission to appeal the verdict, arguing that the judge had refused to adequately evaluate the facts and seeking a full retrial. The actor's legal team attempted to introduce new evidence while claiming that it weakened Heard's credibility as a witness. But, that appeal went in vain. Last year, the US actor lost his libel case against the publisher of The Sun over an article that labelled him a "wife-beater"