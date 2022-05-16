Johnny Depp's Friend Gina Deuters Claims Amber Heard Is 'sociopath Show Pony' During Trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial has garnered a lot of attention from the entire world. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife as she penned an opinion piece in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. Heard then counter-sued Depp seeking $100 million. The case is being broadcasted on various channels and has become the talk of the town. Now, Depp’s close friend Gina Deuters, who is the wife of Depp’s business partner and assistant Stephen Deuters, claimed that Amber Heard was a sociopath.

Johnny Depp’s close friend claims Amber Heard is a sociopath

According to Page Six, Johnny Depp’s close friend Gina Deuters recently claimed how she believes Amber Heard enjoys all the drama as the latter has been seen frequently crying during the defamation trial. She then recalled their wedding and revealed how Amber Heard leaned over to her to ask whether she ever fights with her husband Stephen and when she mentioned having arguments, Heard asked her whether she enjoys the same.

"There was one thing Amber said at the wedding. She leaned over to me and said, 'Do you and Stephen ever fight?' I said, 'Sometimes we argue,' and she said, 'No, Gina, do you really fight?' And it was a little disconcerting. [I thought], 'Do you enjoy it?", Gina detailed the incident.

Stating further, Deuters claimed that there was a part of Amber who believed that fighting was a passion that created sparks and fireworks in a relationship. She even shed light on how Heard was pretty entitled and made big demands in her divorce. She then assumed that after Heard’s demands were denied, she decided to destroy Johnny Depp.

"I think there's a part of Amber that [believes] fighting is passion. It means there are sparks, fireworks [in the relationship]. [Amber] is someone who is always used to getting what she wants. She's pretty entitled and I think she made big demands in her divorce. When [Amber] was denied those demands, I feel like she said, 'I'm not going to get what I want, so I'm going to destroy you.", she added.

She even revealed how her husband, Stephen called Amber Heard a sociopath and added that he doesn't even regret it. "My husband called her a sociopathic pony and he certainly doesn't regret it. Stephen, in the end, was literally the mediator ... no one else wanted to deal with Amber, and Stephen was the only person she could talk to," she stated further.

More about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The legal battle began when Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard after she penned down an op-ed in the Washington Post based on domestic violence. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the piece, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star claimed it made it difficult to bag a role in the industry.

