JoJo Siwa Reveals She Identifies As A Pansexual, Says 'my Human Is My Human'

Dancer and internet sensation JoJo Siwa has been making headlines ever since she came out of the closet and revealed that she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The 17-year-old performer who started her career very early on as a dancer on Dance Moms also revealed that she is in a long-distance relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie. JoJo also stated that she identifies as a pansexual now and here is everything you need to know about it.

JoJo Siwa reveals she is pansexual

In an interview with People, JoJo Siwa shared her experience and what it was like for her after admitting to the world that she belonged to the LGBTQ+ community. Siwa mentioned that she hasn't figured out what she is yet. She claimed that she has a joke and that because her girlfriend's name is Kylie, she calls herself Ky-sexual. On a serious note, she explained that she probably identifies as pansexual because that is how she has been her whole life, stating that her human is her human.

Siwa also mentioned that she thought that all the comments would be nice and supportive but they weren't. She added that a lot of people commented on her posts saying that they would never buy her merch again or that they wouldn't let their kids watch her content. JoJo said that all these things did affect her and she couldn't sleep for three days after that. Talking further about it, the 17-year-old dancer said that she doesn't want people to watch her videos or buy her merchandise if they aren't going to support the LGBTQ+ community.

What does pansexuality mean?

According to a report by WebMD, pansexuality is the attraction to people regardless of their gender. Pansexual people are sexually attracted to people of every gender identity. Some people use the terms “bisexual” and “pansexual” interchangeably, but there are distinctions between the two. Pansexuality is sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their gender identity. Pansexual people may refer to themselves as gender-blind, asserting that gender and sex are not determining factors in their romantic or sexual attraction to others.

Image Credits: JoJo Siwa Official Instagram Account