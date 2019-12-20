Jonah Hill's Super-hit Hollywood Movies That Were Much Loved By Fans

Jonah Hill is an American actor, director, producer, screenwriter and comedian. The actor has managed to pick up two Oscar nominations so far. Jonah Hill started his career as a playwright and even performed in a number of plays. He is mostly popular for his comic roles in some movies. Here’s a list of all the movies Jonah Hill has performed his best in,

Best movies of the actor Jonah Hill

Superbad (2007)

Starring Micheal Cera, Bill Hader, Christopher Mintz-Plasse along with Jonah Hill, Superbad was the story of two high school seniors who are forced to deal with the separation of anxiety after their plan to stage a booze party fails.

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

In the movie, Get Him to the Greek, Jonah Hill played the character of a record company intern who is hired to accompany British rock star Aldous Snow to a concert at LA’s Greek Theatre. The movie was not considered as a super hit movie but, Jonah Hill’s character was most loved.

Moneyball (2011)

Jonah Hill earned his first Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for this film, Moneyball. The film released in 2011 and was based on an attempt of a general manager to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget. Jonah Hill played the character of Peter Brand in this film.

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street was considered as one of the highest-grossing films of 2012. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the story of the film was based on two cops who are sent back to a local high school to blend in and bring down a drug ring.

The Watch (2012)

The Watch was a package of action, comedy and a horror film. The film is based on how four men who form a neighbourhood watch group as a way to get out of their day-to-day family routines find themselves defending the Earth from an alien invasion.

