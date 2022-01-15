Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Made Him Watch THIS TV Show During Lockdown; Read

Jonah Hill and Leonardo are surely good friends and frequent co-stars, yet their tastes in films and TV are much different. The actors, who recently starred in the Netflix film Don't Look Up, spent a lot of time together binge-watching some shows during the movie's shooting. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star also made Jonah Hill watch the Disney Plus Star Wars television series The Mandalorian, but the latter was not a fan and did not like the show.

In a recent chat with W Magazine, Jonah Hill revealed Leonardo DiCaprio put in his best efforts to get him hooked on the TV show The Mandalorian on the sets of Adam McKay's directorial Don't Look Up. However, despite Baby Yoda's unmatched cuteness, the actor did not become a fan of the show. He revealed he has a rule of not watching sci-fi content. The actor said, "I used to have a rule: if it didn't happen or it couldn't happen, then I just wasn't interested, because I would lose focus."

However, while making Don't Look Up, DiCaprio made him break his rule and watch The Mandalorian. Hill's rule did not seem to be changing after watching the show and cute Baby Yoda. The actor said, "Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian' when we were making 'Don't Look Up' and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I didn't give a f*** because I didn't know anything it was about." Later in the chat, the actor revealed he is currently a fan of fantasy and is falling in love with Game Of Thrones.

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio's films

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill first shared the screen space in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf Of Wall Street. The two got nominated for Oscars for best actor and supporting actor, respectively. They recently reunited for McKay's satire Don't Look Up, one of the most-watched Netflix original films of all time.

The film also starred Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in lead roles. Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Melanie Lynskey, and Ariana Grande appeared in supporting roles. The film's plot revolved around two astronomers, who discover a giant comet approaching the Earth. They have to go on a media tour to inform everyone about the upcoming disaster.

Image: Instagram/@jonahhill