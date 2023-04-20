Jonathan Majors Gets Dropped From Walter Mosley Adaptation The Man In My Basement

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from the upcoming film, The Man in My Basement. This is following the allegations of domestic abuse against Majors that came to light last month, for which the actor was subsequently arrested. The Man in My Basement is the cinematic adaptation of the novel of the same name by the author Walter Mosley.

Jonathan Majors has also been recently dropped from a Texas Rangers MLB team ad campaign. He was also slated to be in an Otis Redding biopic, though it appears to remain unmaterialised. Moreover, Jonathan Majors was also slated to executively produce The Man in My Basement. The search for a replacement is currently underway, as reported by Deadline.

The outlet also reported previously that Jonathan Majors has been released by the talent management company Entertainment 360. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was managed by Entertainment 360 for a long time. The reason that Entertainment 360 cited for dropping the Marvel actor was because of his personal behaviour, revealed the outlet.

Furthermore, the PR firm The Lede Company has also severed ties with the Hostiles actor last month. He will also not appear as a guest at this year's Met Gala, which came after an agreement between Majors and the fashion house Valentino. Jonathan Majors will appear in front of a judge for a hearing on May 8, where he will be facing several counts of assault and harassment from the NYC D.A.

Jonathan Major's future in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Jonathan Majors' tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was previously said to be a long one, as his character Kang the Conqueror was touted as the next big villain after Avengers: Endgame's Thanos in the multiverse saga. In a post-credits scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, hundreds of different variants of Kang the Conqueror appeared, all of whom were played by Majors. Marvel has not yet made any comments about Major's future in the MCU. He has already filmed all of his roles for the second season of Disney+/Marvel series Loki, where he will be seen playing another variant of Kang the Conqueror.