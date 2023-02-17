Jonathan Majors Walked Out On Marvel Studios Executives Before Kang The Conqueror Casting

Jonathan Majors has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror as he'll make his debut as the next Thanos-level supervillain in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. While Jonathan Majors has already made his MCU debut earlier with Loki Season 1, he could have lost the opportunity to be part of the universe altogether. In a new interview, Majors revealed that he once left before a scheduled meeting with Marvel executives because he had to wait for too long.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Devotion actor said that he walked out on Marvel executives after waiting for a while. However, the star didn't land into any kind of trouble for his move. He explained that he wanted to avoid wasting anyone's time and left, though he was stopped even before he left the building.

“I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Kevin Feige on casting Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that he wanted to cast Jonathan Majors as Kang after watching him in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. It was from the initial screen testing sessions that Majors' performance as Kang started bringing him praise from everyone who witnesses him.

The Marvel Studios boss continued and spoke about how Jonathan Majors' entry into the MCU was ensured at the end of Loki Season 1. He said that it was "one of the fun rolls of the dice" to include Jonathan Majors as the 'One Who Remains' in order to set up multiple variants of Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on February 17, 2023, and stars Paul Rudd. Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, and Michelle Pfieffer.