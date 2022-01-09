Josh Duhamel Announces Engagement To GF Audra Mari; Ex-wife Fergie Congratulates Him

Actor Josh Duhamel took to his social media handle and announced his engagement to his long time girlfriend Audra Mari. The actor and former Miss World America had been dating since 2019 after his split with musician Fergie. As Josh shared the announcement on his Instagram, his ex-wife Fergie congratulated him.

Josh Duhamel announces engagement to girlfriend Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel took to his Instagram and shared that he was now officially engaged to former Miss World America Audra Mari, who he has been acting since 2019. The actor shared a picture with Mari from the beach as he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?" As Duhamel shared the picture he wrote, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari."

As Duhamel shared the post, his ex-wife Fergie left a comment and congratulated him on his engagement. The singer wrote, "Congrats" with green heart emoticons in the comment section. Duhamel met and began dating singer Stacy Ann Ferguson, better known by her stage name Fergie, in September 2004 after Ferguson appeared on Duhamel's show Las Vegas with her then band The Black Eyed Peas. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their son in 2013. In 2017, Duhamel and Fergie said that they had split and two years after their split that actor officially filed for divorce. The two shared joint custody of their son and are reportedly on good terms.

The former couple gave a joint statement to People and said,"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public."

In an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Jupiter's Legacy star opened up about having more kids after his spilt with Fergie. He said, "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f--- anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."

Image: Instagram/@joshduhamel