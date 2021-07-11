Josh Duhamel's First Look From Upcoming Crime Drama 'Bandit' By Allan Unger Unveiled

Josh Duhamel will star in the upcoming film Bandit alongside Mel Gibson. The film is one of the much-awaited films of the year as it portrays the story of 'The Flying Bandit', who successfully got away with 63 bank and jewellery heists. While Duhamel's fans were waiting for his look from the film, they got the first glimpse of Duhamel from the upcoming crime drama thriller.

Josh Duhamel's first look from Bandit

As per a report by Variety, the crime drama Bandit is currently being sold by Highland Film Group at Cannes. The first look of Duhamel was revealed by the news outlet, which was later also seen on the Instagram profile of the photographer Jesse Korman. In the photo, Josh Duhamel, as the Flying Bandit, was seen calling from a telephone booth. He wore a checked suit with a white shirt and printed tie in the photo. Take a look at Josh Duhamel's first glimpse from the upcoming film Bandit.

Bandit cast

Bandit stars Josh Duhamel in the leading role of Gilbert Galvan Jr, who lived with the name Rober Whiteman. He was also titled at the Flying Bandit in 1987, as he successfully got away with 63 heists. In May 2021, Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert joined the cast of this upcoming crime drama thriller. The film is being helmed by Allan Ungar, who has also directed Gridlocked. Kraig Wenman penned the script of this film while Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, and Eric Gozlan are producing it. As per a report by Variety, Beckerman and Yale Levine expressed their excitement and said they are thrilled to work with the cast. On the other hand, Gozlan asserted how telling this story is a thrill and how Allan Ungar is doing a great job with his direction.

Bandit plot

Bandit revolves around the 1980s crime spree by Robert Whiteman aka Flying Bandit. Robert Whiteman, whose real name was Gilbert Galvan Jr, conducted 63 heists in a crime spree and looted several banks and jewellery. When caught by the American police, he managed to escape the jail and hitchhike to Canada. After getting married, he continued his crimes under a job of a travelling security consultant. Things take a huge turn in his life when he decides to meet a gangster named Tommy for an investment.

IMAGE: JESSE KORMAN'S INSTAGRAM

