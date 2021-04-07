Julia Roberts And George Clooney Starrer 'Ticket To Paradise' Gets Sept 2022 Release Date

Actors Julia Roberts and George Clooney appeared together in Ocean’s series and received praises for their performances. The actors are teaming up again for the romantic comedy film Ticket to Paradise. The movie's release date was announced recently.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney to star in 'Ticket to Paradise'

Variety has revealed that Ticket to Paradise will arrive in theatres next year. The Universal Pictures film, which reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney, will debut on September 30, 2022. The shooting is expected to begin later this year. It will be filmed on location in Queensland, Australia, and will get tax incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Ticket to Paradise will be directed by Ol Parker. George Clooney and Julia Roberts will play estranged husband and wife. Ticket to Paradise plot follows the two exes as they team up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake, they think they made 25 years ago. Parker also penned down the script with Daniel Pipski. More actors will join the Ticket to Paradise cast as it moves ahead.

The project will fall under the banners of Universal Pictures and Working Title. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of the latter company will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. George Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov will produce alongside Julia Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Georgy Clooney and Julia Roberts first appeared together in 2001 released Ocean’s Eleven. They reprised their roles in Ocean’s Twelve (2004), while Clooney was also seen in Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). The actors partnered again in 2016’s crime thriller film Money Monster directed by Jodie Foster. The pair have mostly garnered acclaims from the viewers.

Ol Parker is an English filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer. He is known for writing and directing the 2018 musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Parker’s credits also include Imagine Me & You, Now Is Good, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Ocean's Twelve